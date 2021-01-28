RPG Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 30,293 Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

RPG Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 761.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 34,273 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after buying an additional 30,293 shares during the quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in VMware were worth $4,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in VMware during the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of VMware by 146.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 185 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in VMware in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in VMware by 525.0% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 250 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in VMware during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VMW opened at $145.46 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. VMware, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.00 and a 1-year high of $163.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $139.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.50.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. VMware had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 27.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

VMW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on VMware from $170.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Barclays dropped their price target on VMware from $187.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on VMware from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of VMware from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $157.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.58.

In related news, COO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 2,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $373,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 44,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,685,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zane Rowe sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.07, for a total value of $2,341,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 102,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,360,009.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

