RPG Investment Advisory LLC Has $10.63 Million Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

RPG Investment Advisory LLC lowered its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 99,405 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,554 shares during the period. Starbucks comprises 2.1% of RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $10,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Starbucks by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,764 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 918 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 5,022 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,658 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Starbucks by 3.4% during the third quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,435 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $97.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $115.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $103.75 and its 200-day moving average is $90.52. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $50.02 and a 12-month high of $107.75.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.06. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. Starbucks’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.85%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SBUX shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Starbucks from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $93.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Starbucks from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.85.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 107,764 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.78, for a total transaction of $10,429,399.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 404,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,166,962.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,258 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.56, for a total value of $372,830.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,994,791.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 269,489 shares of company stock worth $26,173,565. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

