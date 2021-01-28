RPG Investment Advisory LLC Has $6.52 Million Stock Position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV)

RPG Investment Advisory LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 221,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 630 shares during the period. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF were worth $6,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 286,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,137,000 after purchasing an additional 97,784 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 294.4% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 53,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 40,146 shares during the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $721,000. Twin Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 28.6% during the third quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 86,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,162,000 after buying an additional 19,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth $412,000.

BATS IDV opened at $30.19 on Thursday. iShares International Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $30.57 and a twelve month high of $35.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.14 and its 200 day moving average is $27.25.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF Profile

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

