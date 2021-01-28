RPG Investment Advisory LLC Has $8.64 Million Stock Holdings in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV)

RPG Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 576,829 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,903 shares during the period. Viavi Solutions makes up approximately 1.7% of RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Viavi Solutions were worth $8,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Viavi Solutions by 41.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 355,406 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,400,000 after buying an additional 103,260 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 176.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,667 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 4,251 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Viavi Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,572,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,379 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 4,786 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Viavi Solutions stock opened at $16.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 3.84. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 102.76 and a beta of 0.82. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $8.08 and a one year high of $16.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.48.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 3.23%. The firm had revenue of $284.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Keith Barnes sold 6,529 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.16, for a total transaction of $85,921.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 122,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,615,297.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Oleg Khaykin sold 160,892 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.61, for a total value of $2,189,740.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 691,581 shares in the company, valued at $9,412,417.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 185,795 shares of company stock valued at $2,529,073 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VIAV. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Viavi Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Viavi Solutions in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Viavi Solutions from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Viavi Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.94.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government, civil, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments.

