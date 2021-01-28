RPG Investment Advisory LLC Lowers Stake in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

RPG Investment Advisory LLC decreased its position in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) by 30.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 198,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,863 shares during the period. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $4,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 41,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Newell Brands by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 17,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the period. Boyar Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Newell Brands by 1.2% in the third quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond grew its position in Newell Brands by 2.0% during the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 48,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in Newell Brands by 2.5% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 40,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NWL shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Newell Brands to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Newell Brands in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Newell Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.80.

Shares of NASDAQ NWL opened at $24.62 on Thursday. Newell Brands Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.44 and a 1 year high of $26.08. The firm has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.69, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.27.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.40. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 17.83% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Appliances and Cookware, Food and Commercial, Home and Outdoor Living, and Learning and Development. The Appliances and Cookware segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware, and cutlery under the Calphalon, Crock-Pot, Mr.

Further Reading: What is the Federal Reserve?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL).

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.