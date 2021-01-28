RPG Investment Advisory LLC Makes New $37,000 Investment in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

RPG Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1,932.6% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 935 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd grew its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 59.6% in the third quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 1,058 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 286.9% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ XRAY opened at $55.37 on Thursday. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.58 and a 52 week high of $60.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $12.10 billion, a PE ratio of -240.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.98.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $895.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.02 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 1.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is 16.33%.

In other DENTSPLY SIRONA news, Director Willie A. Deese sold 10,100 shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $510,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,135,088.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

XRAY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Guggenheim upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.47.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental products and technologies, and other consumable dental products and equipment primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

