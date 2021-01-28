RPG Investment Advisory LLC Raises Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

RPG Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 49.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 136,699 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,170 shares during the period. The Coca-Cola comprises about 1.5% of RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $7,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exane Derivatives grew its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 657.3% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 49,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,690,000 after acquiring an additional 42,576 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth $193,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,389,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas grew its position in The Coca-Cola by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 25,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its stake in The Coca-Cola by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 322,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,710,000 after purchasing an additional 3,363 shares during the period. 65.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.65, for a total transaction of $5,265,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 355,214 shares in the company, valued at $18,702,017.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on KO shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered The Coca-Cola from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 4th. HSBC dropped their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The Coca-Cola currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.39.

Shares of KO opened at $48.53 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $208.55 billion, a PE ratio of 25.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $36.27 and a fifty-two week high of $60.13.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

