RPG Investment Advisory LLC Reduces Holdings in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP)

RPG Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) by 41.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,500 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 1,750 shares during the quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in BP were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its stake in shares of BP by 628.4% in the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,883,706 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $38,653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625,098 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in BP by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 433,655 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $8,899,000 after buying an additional 5,679 shares during the period. TIAA FSB increased its stake in BP by 960.9% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 397,290 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $8,152,000 after buying an additional 359,843 shares in the last quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP raised its holdings in BP by 1.1% during the third quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 390,505 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $6,819,000 after acquiring an additional 4,293 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of BP in the third quarter valued at about $5,316,000. 7.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BP alerts:

BP stock opened at $22.73 on Thursday. BP p.l.c. has a one year low of $14.74 and a one year high of $37.78. The firm has a market cap of $76.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.54, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.55.

BP (NYSE:BP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $44.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.84 billion. BP had a negative net margin of 10.45% and a negative return on equity of 3.64%. BP’s revenue was down 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that BP p.l.c. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BP shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BP in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of BP in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of BP from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of BP in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners started coverage on BP in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.08.

BP Company Profile

BP PLC engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power, and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

Featured Story: LIBOR

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP).

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.