RPG Investment Advisory LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)

RPG Investment Advisory LLC lowered its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) by 29.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 509,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 216,130 shares during the quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Service Properties Trust were worth $5,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SVC. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Service Properties Trust in the third quarter valued at $64,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Service Properties Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Delta Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Service Properties Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of Service Properties Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John L. Harrington sold 16,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total transaction of $202,338.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John L. Harrington sold 26,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total transaction of $338,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SVC has been the topic of several research reports. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Service Properties Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Service Properties Trust from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Service Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of Service Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.67.

SVC opened at $10.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.25 and a beta of 2.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.45. Service Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $3.59 and a 52 week high of $23.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77.

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.22). Service Properties Trust had a negative net margin of 11.96% and a negative return on equity of 7.96%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Service Properties Trust will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 22nd. Service Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 1.06%.

Service Properties Trust Company Profile

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and net lease service and necessity-based retail properties across the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada with 149 distinct brands across 23 industries. SVC's properties are primarily operated under long-term management or lease agreements.

