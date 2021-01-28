RSA Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:RSAIF) Trading Up 1%

RSA Insurance Group plc (OTCMKTS:RSAIF)’s stock price was up 1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.25 and last traded at $9.25. Approximately 5,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 41,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.16.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded RSA Insurance Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

Get RSA Insurance Group alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.15 and a 200-day moving average of $6.98.

RSA Insurance Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RSAIF)

RSA Insurance Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial general insurance services. It operates through Scandinavia, Canada, and UK & International segments. The company offers a range of personal insurance products, including home, car, pet, and travel insurance products directly to its customers, as well as through brokers and agents.

Further Reading: How analysts view the yield curve



Receive News & Ratings for RSA Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RSA Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.