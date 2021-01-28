Rupee Reaches One Day Volume of $4.00 (RUP)

Rupee (CURRENCY:RUP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 28th. Rupee has a market capitalization of $53,306.79 and approximately $4.00 worth of Rupee was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Rupee has traded down 31.3% against the dollar. One Rupee coin can currently be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Rupee alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.76 or 0.00046421 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001950 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00005462 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000015 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000098 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000025 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rupee Coin Profile

Rupee is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 30th, 2017. Rupee’s total supply is 41,922,500 coins. Rupee’s official Twitter account is @RupeeBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Rupee’s official message board is medium.com/rupeeblockchainblog. The Reddit community for Rupee is /r/rupeeblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Rupee is rupeeblockchain.org.

Buying and Selling Rupee

Rupee can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupee directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rupee should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rupee using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rupee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rupee and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.