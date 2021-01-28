Russel Metals Inc. (RUS.TO) (TSE:RUS) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Russel Metals Inc. (RUS.TO) (TSE:RUS) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after TD Securities raised their price target on the stock from C$19.00 to C$26.00. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock. Russel Metals Inc. (RUS.TO) traded as high as C$24.28 and last traded at C$24.06, with a volume of 93394 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$23.76.

Several other analysts have also commented on RUS. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Russel Metals Inc. (RUS.TO) from C$22.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Russel Metals Inc. (RUS.TO) from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Russel Metals Inc. (RUS.TO) from C$22.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$21.00 price objective on Russel Metals Inc. (RUS.TO) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd.

In other news, Director Brian Robie Hedges sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.35, for a total transaction of C$101,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 136,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,775,841.75. Insiders have sold 25,605 shares of company stock worth $541,519 in the last ninety days.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.33, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of C$1.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$22.89 and a 200-day moving average price of C$19.84.

Russel Metals Inc. (RUS.TO) (TSE:RUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C$0.14. The company had revenue of C$614.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$637.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Russel Metals Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Russel Metals Inc. (RUS.TO) (TSE:RUS)

Russel Metals Inc, a metals distribution company, distributes steel and other metal products in North America. The company operates in three segments: Metal Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

