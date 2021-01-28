Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) PT Raised to $23.00 at Raymond James

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Raymond James from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 25.61% from the company’s current price.

RUTH has been the subject of several other reports. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.65.

RUTH stock opened at $18.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a 1 year low of $2.32 and a 1 year high of $24.42. The company has a market cap of $639.02 million, a P/E ratio of -49.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 2.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.64.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $63.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.23 million. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 3.65%. As a group, analysts expect that Ruth’s Hospitality Group will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the second quarter worth $31,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 136,750 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,116,000 after buying an additional 43,551 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 38.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 273,720 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after acquiring an additional 76,053 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 12.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 683,634 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,578,000 after acquiring an additional 77,579 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 160.6% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 69,321 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 42,721 shares during the period. 69.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ruth's Hospitality Group

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. The company's restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele.

