S. Macgregor Jr. Read Sells 43,258 Shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Stock

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Director S. Macgregor Jr. Read sold 43,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,730,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,838,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

S. Macgregor Jr. Read also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Grocery Outlet alerts:

On Monday, January 25th, S. Macgregor Jr. Read sold 6,742 shares of Grocery Outlet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total transaction of $275,747.80.

On Friday, December 18th, S. Macgregor Jr. Read sold 100,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $4,000,000.00.

On Thursday, December 3rd, S. Macgregor Jr. Read sold 307,614 shares of Grocery Outlet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $11,381,718.00.

NASDAQ GO opened at $46.12 on Thursday. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $28.11 and a 1 year high of $48.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.55, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of -0.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.14.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.27. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The firm had revenue of $764.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.65 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on GO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grocery Outlet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Grocery Outlet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.92.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 134.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 5,768 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 28.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 162,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,639,000 after purchasing an additional 36,436 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 606.9% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 27,088 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Grocery Outlet during the second quarter valued at about $1,203,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 45.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 290,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,847,000 after purchasing an additional 90,464 shares during the last quarter. 96.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores in the United States. The company offers products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, frozen, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care products; and natural, organic, specialty, and healthy products.

See Also: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Grocery Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grocery Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.