S. R. Schill & Associates Has $8.55 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

S. R. Schill & Associates lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 278,364 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,960 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF comprises 3.9% of S. R. Schill & Associates’ holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. S. R. Schill & Associates owned approximately 0.28% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF worth $8,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BEAM Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC now owns 8,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 521,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,988,000 after purchasing an additional 25,175 shares during the last quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 443,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,602,000 after purchasing an additional 29,413 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 116,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,591,000 after purchasing an additional 6,183 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the last quarter.

SPTS traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $30.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 747,757. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.69. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $30.02 and a 52 week high of $31.39.

