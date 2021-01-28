S. R. Schill & Associates Purchases New Holdings in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

S. R. Schill & Associates acquired a new position in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KSS. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 34,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Kohl’s by 325.0% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Kohl’s by 52.3% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Kohl’s by 1.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 57,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KSS traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $47.08. 99,656 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,491,237. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.20 and a 200 day moving average of $27.78. Kohl’s Co. has a 1 year low of $10.89 and a 1 year high of $49.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.42 and a beta of 2.04.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.44. Kohl’s had a negative net margin of 1.45% and a negative return on equity of 4.50%. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kohl’s Co. will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Kohl’s from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Kohl’s from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on Kohl’s from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kohl’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

