SAFE DEAL Trading 14.6% Lower Over Last Week (SFD)

SAFE DEAL (CURRENCY:SFD) traded 22.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. SAFE DEAL has a total market cap of $1.71 million and approximately $210,350.00 worth of SAFE DEAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, SAFE DEAL has traded down 14.6% against the dollar. One SAFE DEAL coin can currently be purchased for approximately $9.80 or 0.00029561 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003018 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.01 or 0.00051302 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000788 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.83 or 0.00129145 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.61 or 0.00270202 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.57 or 0.00068049 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.90 or 0.00066034 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.09 or 0.00036448 BTC.

SAFE DEAL Profile

SAFE DEAL’s total supply is 225,889 coins and its circulating supply is 174,405 coins. The official message board for SAFE DEAL is medium.com/@SafeDealP2P. The official website for SAFE DEAL is safedeal.trade.

Buying and Selling SAFE DEAL

SAFE DEAL can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SAFE DEAL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SAFE DEAL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SAFE DEAL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

