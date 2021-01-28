Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Stock Price Down 7.7%

Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) shares dropped 7.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $83.08 and last traded at $83.48. Approximately 695,127 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 34% from the average daily volume of 518,202 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.46.

SAGE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $83.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Raymond James lowered shares of Sage Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $65.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.05.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.03. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.78 and a beta of 2.23.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.30) by $0.27. Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 63.81% and a negative net margin of 7,706.84%. The business had revenue of $1.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($3.48) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 6,400.0% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Amia Capital LLP lifted its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Amia Capital LLP now owns 7,644 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 6.7% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 7,170 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 6.2% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 7,754 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 5.8% during the third quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 10,840 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, a proprietary intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD). The company's product pipeline also includes SAGE-217, a novel neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, bipolar depression, and generalized anxiety disorders; and SAGE-324, a novel compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epileptiform disorders and Parkinson's diseases.

