Salesforce.Com, Inc. Sells 89,333 Shares of nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) Stock

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) major shareholder Salesforce.Com, Inc. sold 89,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.41, for a total value of $6,647,268.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Salesforce.Com, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get nCino alerts:

On Monday, January 25th, Salesforce.Com, Inc. sold 295,000 shares of nCino stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.73, for a total value of $22,340,350.00.

On Thursday, January 21st, Salesforce.Com, Inc. sold 16,320 shares of nCino stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total value of $1,162,473.60.

On Tuesday, January 19th, Salesforce.Com, Inc. sold 600 shares of nCino stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $43,200.00.

On Friday, January 15th, Salesforce.Com, Inc. sold 57,068 shares of nCino stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.36, for a total value of $4,129,440.48.

On Wednesday, January 13th, Salesforce.Com, Inc. sold 300 shares of nCino stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $21,600.00.

On Monday, January 11th, Salesforce.Com, Inc. sold 101,300 shares of nCino stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.53, for a total value of $7,347,289.00.

NCNO opened at $73.64 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $74.99. nCino, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.32 and a 52-week high of $103.95.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $54.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.52 million. On average, research analysts expect that nCino, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of nCino during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of nCino during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of nCino during the 3rd quarter worth about $90,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of nCino during the 4th quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of nCino during the 4th quarter worth about $126,000. Institutional investors own 34.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NCNO. KeyCorp dropped their price target on nCino from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on nCino in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded nCino from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on nCino from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.86.

About nCino

nCino, Inc, a software- as- a- service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its operating system offers customer relationship management, customer onboarding, account opening, loan origination, deposit accounts, workflow, credit analysis, enterprise content management, and instant reporting solutions.

Featured Story: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for nCino Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nCino and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.