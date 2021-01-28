Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.27), Fidelity Earnings reports. Salisbury Bancorp had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 10.19%.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAL traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $37.97. 18,717 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,734. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Salisbury Bancorp has a 12 month low of $24.58 and a 12 month high of $45.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.91.

Get Salisbury Bancorp alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on SAL shares. TheStreet upgraded Salisbury Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Salisbury Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd.

In related news, EVP Steven M. Essex sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $52,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.15% of the company’s stock.

Salisbury Bancorp Company Profile

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Salisbury Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. It offers various retail and commercial deposit products. The company also provides loans, such as residential and commercial real estate loans; construction loans; commercial loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, and auto and personal installment loans.

See Also: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for Salisbury Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salisbury Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.