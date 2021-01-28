Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average After Earnings Miss

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAL)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock has a 200-day moving average of $36.92 and traded as high as $39.00. Salisbury Bancorp shares last traded at $39.00, with a volume of 13,778 shares changing hands.

The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.27). Salisbury Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 22.35%.

SAL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Salisbury Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Salisbury Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

In other Salisbury Bancorp news, EVP Steven M. Essex sold 1,300 shares of Salisbury Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $52,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 11.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SAL. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new stake in shares of Salisbury Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Salisbury Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 64.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,951 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 3,129 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 21.8% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,088 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Salisbury Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $541,000. 16.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $107.95 million, a P/E ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.92.

Salisbury Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:SAL)

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Salisbury Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. It offers various retail and commercial deposit products. The company also provides loans, such as residential and commercial real estate loans; construction loans; commercial loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, and auto and personal installment loans.

