Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) Upgraded to “Neutral” by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Salzgitter in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Salzgitter from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Salzgitter from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Salzgitter from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Salzgitter in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.25.

Shares of Salzgitter stock opened at $2.50 on Monday. Salzgitter has a 1 year low of $0.89 and a 1 year high of $2.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.86.

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

