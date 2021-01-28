San Leon Energy plc (SLE.L) (LON:SLE) Shares Gap Up to $24.00

San Leon Energy plc (SLE.L) (LON:SLE) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $24.00, but opened at $25.20. San Leon Energy plc (SLE.L) shares last traded at $23.28, with a volume of 44,592 shares traded.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on San Leon Energy plc (SLE.L) from GBX 315 ($4.12) to GBX 335 ($4.38) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 19.16 and a quick ratio of 19.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 23.88 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 23.95. The company has a market cap of £103.48 million and a P/E ratio of -2.07.

San Leon Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties. Its flagship property is the OML 18 covering an area of approximately 1,035 square kilometers located in the Southern Niger Delta in Nigeria. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

