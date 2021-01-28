Sanchez Midstream Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP) Stock Price Up 46.7%

Shares of Sanchez Midstream Partners LP (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP) rose 46.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.46 and last traded at $1.38. Approximately 11,830,752 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 405% from the average daily volume of 2,342,353 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.94.

The firm has a market capitalization of $27.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15 and a beta of -0.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.63.

Get Sanchez Midstream Partners alerts:

Sanchez Midstream Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The basic materials company reported ($1.28) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.51 million during the quarter.

About Sanchez Midstream Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP)

Sanchez Midstream Partners LP engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and operation of midstream and other energy-related assets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Midstream and Production. The Midstream segment engages in gathering, processing, and transporting natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil.

See Also: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Sanchez Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanchez Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.