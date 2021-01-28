Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. Cuts Position in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 15.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,948 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 2.9% of Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VHT. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $233,000. First PREMIER Bank grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.6% during the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 18,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,780,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares by 287.8% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marotta Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares by 116.1% during the third quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 60,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,282,000 after buying an additional 32,339 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VHT traded up $4.78 during trading on Thursday, reaching $232.06. 5,703 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 306,608. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $226.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $211.60. Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $138.11 and a 52-week high of $237.28.

About Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

