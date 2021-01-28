Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. Sells 82,983 Shares of BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC)

Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. lowered its stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC) by 50.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,105 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 82,983 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C.’s holdings in BlackRock Capital Investment were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Telemus Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 94.3% during the 3rd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 6,806,453 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $17,561,000 after acquiring an additional 3,303,968 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in BlackRock Capital Investment by 13,901.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,671,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,592,000 after buying an additional 3,645,576 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in BlackRock Capital Investment by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,375,180 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,795,000 after buying an additional 108,380 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in BlackRock Capital Investment by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,212,411 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,958,000 after buying an additional 67,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock Capital Investment by 103.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 726,138 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after buying an additional 369,074 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKCC traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.17. 57,026 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 378,238. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.23 million, a PE ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. BlackRock Capital Investment Co. has a 52 week low of $1.43 and a 52 week high of $4.94.

BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The asset manager reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $16.30 million for the quarter. BlackRock Capital Investment had a negative net margin of 160.86% and a positive return on equity of 10.19%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BlackRock Capital Investment Co. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.62%. BlackRock Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.80%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised BlackRock Capital Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th.

In other news, President Nik Singhal bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.80 per share, for a total transaction of $28,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 73,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $204,671.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Maureen K. Usifer sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.75, for a total value of $41,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 67,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,539.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 98,350 shares of company stock valued at $259,557. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About BlackRock Capital Investment

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, formerly known as BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation, is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies. The fund invests in all industries. It prefers to invest between $10 million and $50 million and can invest more or less in companies with EBITDA or operating cash flow between $10 million and $50 million.

