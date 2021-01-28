Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) Upgraded at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $41.00 price objective on the bank’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $34.00. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Sandy Spring Bancorp’s Q1 2021 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.44 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.37 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SASR. Gabelli downgraded Sandy Spring Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. G.Research downgraded Sandy Spring Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sandy Spring Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised Sandy Spring Bancorp from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SASR opened at $33.70 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.44. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 19.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.11. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a 12-month low of $18.00 and a 12-month high of $36.91.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.26. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 14.12%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sandy Spring Bancorp will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 44,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 104,299 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,806 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 294,950 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 1.5% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 183,293 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,757 shares during the last quarter. 60.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sandy Spring Bancorp

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses in central Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington DC The company operates in three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management.

