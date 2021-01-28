Sanford C. Bernstein Initiates Coverage on Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD)

Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) in a report released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Pinduoduo from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the company from $80.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Barclays increased their price target on Pinduoduo from $79.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Pinduoduo from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on Pinduoduo from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Pinduoduo from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $80.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $118.84.

Get Pinduoduo alerts:

NASDAQ:PDD opened at $166.30 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $162.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.00. Pinduoduo has a 52 week low of $30.20 and a 52 week high of $195.11. The company has a market capitalization of $185.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -182.75 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.57. Pinduoduo had a negative return on equity of 28.77% and a negative net margin of 17.10%. The firm had revenue of $14.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.44) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 89.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pinduoduo will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 87.8% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 5,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter.

Pinduoduo Company Profile

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

Further Reading: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Pinduoduo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinduoduo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.