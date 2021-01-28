Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) versus Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) Head to Head Contrast

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) and Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Sangamo Therapeutics and Idera Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sangamo Therapeutics 0 2 3 0 2.60 Idera Pharmaceuticals 0 0 2 0 3.00

Sangamo Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 27.93%. Idera Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 66.36%. Given Idera Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Idera Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Sangamo Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Sangamo Therapeutics and Idera Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sangamo Therapeutics -51.51% -16.32% -9.85% Idera Pharmaceuticals N/A -771.38% -34.32%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sangamo Therapeutics and Idera Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sangamo Therapeutics $102.43 million 19.43 -$95.19 million ($0.85) -16.55 Idera Pharmaceuticals $1.45 million 131.52 -$56.51 million ($1.57) -3.45

Idera Pharmaceuticals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sangamo Therapeutics. Sangamo Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Idera Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Sangamo Therapeutics has a beta of 1.97, suggesting that its share price is 97% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Idera Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.4, suggesting that its share price is 140% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

57.7% of Sangamo Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.1% of Idera Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of Sangamo Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.5% of Idera Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Idera Pharmaceuticals beats Sangamo Therapeutics on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sangamo Therapeutics Company Profile

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in gene therapy, cell therapy, genome editing, and genome regulation. The company's zinc finger proteins (ZFPs) could be engineered to make zinc finger nucleases (ZFNs), proteins that could be used to modify DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes or genome editing; and ZFP transcription factors (ZFP TFs) proteins that can be used to increase or decrease gene expression. Its therapeutic products that are in Phase I/II clinical trial include SB-525 for the treatment of hemophilia A; ST-920 gene therapy for Fabry disease; ST-101 gene therapy for phenylketonuria; ST-400 and BIVV-003 for the treatment of hemoglobinopathies; SB-913 for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis type II; SB-318 for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis type I; and SB-FIX for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company has collaborative and strategic partnerships with Biogen Inc.; Kite Pharma, Inc.; Pfizer Inc.; Sanofi Genzyme; Shire International GmbH; Dow AgroSciences LLC; Sigma-Aldrich Corporation; Genentech, Inc.; Open Monoclonal Technology, Inc.; F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd and Hoffmann-La Roche Inc.; and California Institute for Regenerative Medicine. The company was formerly known as Sangamo BioSciences, Inc. and changed its name to Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. in January 2017. Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.

Idera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for oncology and rare disease indications in the United States. It offers Tilsotolimod (IMO-2125), a synthetic phosphorothioate oligonucleotide that acts as a direct agonist of TLR9 to stimulate the immune systems and for treating solid tumors, metastatic melanoma, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and colorectal cancer. The company has collaboration and supply agreement with AbbVie Inc. and Bristol-Meyers Squibb. Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is based in Exton, Pennsylvania.

