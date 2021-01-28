SB Financial Group, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 (NASDAQ:SBFG)

SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th.

SB Financial Group has raised its dividend payment by 42.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 7 years.

NASDAQ:SBFG traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $16.41. 83 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,032. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.81. The company has a market cap of $123.85 million, a PE ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.23. SB Financial Group has a 12-month low of $9.02 and a 12-month high of $20.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $19.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.70 million. SB Financial Group had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 11.64%. Analysts anticipate that SB Financial Group will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th.

SB Financial Group Company Profile

SB Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. The company offers checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

