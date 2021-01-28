SBA Communications Co. to Post FY2020 Earnings of $8.73 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NASDAQ:SBAC)

SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp decreased their FY2020 earnings estimates for SBA Communications in a report issued on Monday, January 25th. KeyCorp analyst B. Nispel now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $8.73 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $8.84. KeyCorp also issued estimates for SBA Communications’ Q4 2020 earnings at $2.25 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $2.26 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.26 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.33 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.38 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $9.23 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.41 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.47 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.53 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.83 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SBAC. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Barclays raised shares of SBA Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $305.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $309.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $361.00 to $357.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $366.00 to $327.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.56.

NASDAQ SBAC opened at $271.70 on Thursday. SBA Communications has a 1 year low of $205.20 and a 1 year high of $328.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.19 billion, a PE ratio of -1,811.21 and a beta of 0.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $273.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $295.41.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($1.99). The company had revenue of $522.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.26 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 281.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 160 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 52.6% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 177 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 155.7% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in SBA Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. 93.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

