Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) (FRA:SHA) PT Set at €8.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) (FRA:SHA) received a €8.00 ($9.41) price target from equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 21.77% from the company’s previous close.

SHA has been the topic of several other reports. Warburg Research set a €6.50 ($7.65) target price on Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley set a €4.70 ($5.53) target price on Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Oddo Bhf set a €8.00 ($9.41) target price on Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €7.00 ($8.24) price target on Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €6.40 ($7.53) price target on Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €6.75 ($7.95).

Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) stock opened at €6.57 ($7.73) on Tuesday. Schaeffler AG has a fifty-two week low of €11.30 ($13.29) and a fifty-two week high of €16.74 ($19.69). The stock’s fifty day moving average is €6.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is €6.09.

Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) Company Profile

Schaeffler AG manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

