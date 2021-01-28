Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc Buys 571 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $451,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in D. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 161.6% in the third quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

In related news, Chairman Thomas F. Farrell II sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.49, for a total value of $4,074,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 978,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,703,657.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of D opened at $73.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $73.63 and a 200-day moving average of $78.22. The company has a market cap of $59.62 billion, a PE ratio of -3,654.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $57.79 and a one year high of $90.89.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 0.10%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 59.43%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Dominion Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. KeyCorp upgraded Dominion Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 17th. TheStreet downgraded Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.58.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Dominion Energy Virginia segment engages in the regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Gas Transmission & Storage segment operates interstate natural gas transmission pipelines and underground storage systems, as well as engages in nonregulated retail natural gas marketing, and development of renewable natural gas and LNG infrastructure.

Featured Article: What does EPS mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.