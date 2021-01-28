Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc Has $1.38 Million Stake in VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF (NYSEARCA:VNM)

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc trimmed its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF (NYSEARCA:VNM) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,060 shares during the quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF were worth $1,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VNM. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $142,000. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. raised its position in VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF by 52.2% in the 3rd quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 28,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 9,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its position in VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 37,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 8,572 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VNM opened at $17.35 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.63. VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF has a 12 month low of $9.30 and a 12 month high of $18.75.

VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF Company Profile

Market Vectors Vietnam ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Vietnam Index (the Index). The Market Vectors Vietnam Index is a rules-based, modified capitalization-weighted, float-adjusted index intended to give investors exposure to Vietnam.

