Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc Makes New $926,000 Investment in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 12,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $926,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EFA. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth $29,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth $46,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 43.9% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $73.45 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $45.72 and a 1-year high of $75.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.66.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

