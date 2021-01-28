Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc Purchases Shares of 3,630 Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,630 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of STX. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 159.3% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 529 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 461.7% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 719 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. 82.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Seagate Technology stock opened at $71.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.04. Seagate Technology plc has a 52-week low of $39.02 and a 52-week high of $77.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30, a P/E/G ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.22.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The data storage provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.16. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 65.10% and a net margin of 10.02%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Seagate Technology plc will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.64%.

A number of research firms have commented on STX. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Seagate Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.67.

In related news, insider Valueact Capital Master Fund, sold 1,414,550 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.20, for a total value of $86,570,460.00. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 4,145 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total value of $234,192.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,222,886. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,679,378 shares of company stock valued at $284,719,242. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Seagate Technology Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

