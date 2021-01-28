Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc Reduces Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc reduced its holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 50.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 36,524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 37,650 shares during the period. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Newmont were worth $2,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEM. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 428.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 9,658 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 7,829 shares during the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Newmont by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 13,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in shares of Newmont by 107.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 12,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 6,545 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Newmont in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,026,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Newmont by 369.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 781,888 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,611,000 after purchasing an additional 615,285 shares during the period. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Newmont from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Newmont from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.24.

In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 5,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.25, for a total transaction of $325,737.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 252,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,992,572.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 1,347 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.25, for a total transaction of $85,197.75. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 86,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,499,397.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,244 shares of company stock valued at $2,796,264 in the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NEM opened at $58.89 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Newmont Co. has a 12-month low of $33.00 and a 12-month high of $72.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 0.14.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. Newmont had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. Newmont’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold, copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2019, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 100.2 million ounces and land position of 68,300 square kilometers.

