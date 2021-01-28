Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc Sells 32,903 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc lowered its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 56.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,175 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 32,903 shares during the period. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $2,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. Pensionfund Sabic increased its position in shares of The Allstate by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 20,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in The Allstate by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 13,905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,368 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Allstate by 1,463.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 594 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Allstate by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in The Allstate by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 10,843 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ALL shares. Bank of America increased their target price on The Allstate from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Raymond James increased their target price on The Allstate from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Allstate from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays started coverage on The Allstate in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating on shares of The Allstate in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.57.

Shares of NYSE:ALL opened at $110.51 on Thursday. The Allstate Co. has a 52-week low of $64.13 and a 52-week high of $125.92. The company has a market capitalization of $33.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The insurance provider reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $1.17. The Allstate had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The business had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.84 EPS. The Allstate’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.71%.

The Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; liability insurance products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

