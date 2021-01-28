Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Price Target Raised to $30.00

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Argus from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Argus’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 37.55% from the company’s current price.

SLB has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Schlumberger from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. HSBC lowered Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $18.10 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Schlumberger from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Schlumberger from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.60.

Shares of SLB opened at $21.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.53. The stock has a market cap of $30.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.87, a P/E/G ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.28. Schlumberger has a one year low of $11.87 and a one year high of $35.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 40.15%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Schlumberger will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Schlumberger news, Director Saul R. Laureles sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.85, for a total value of $109,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,874.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ashok Belani sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.69, for a total transaction of $325,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 267,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,802,378.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,981 shares of company stock valued at $500,391 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 706.9% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 130.2% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,984 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 131.8% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,070 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 3,090 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aua Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC now owns 3,090 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.19% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

