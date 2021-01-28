Schroders’ (SHNWF) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity

Schroders (OTCMKTS:SHNWF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Schroders in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Bank of America raised Schroders from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised Schroders from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Schroders in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Schroders in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

Schroders stock remained flat at $$50.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35 shares, compared to its average volume of 325. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.74. The firm has a market cap of $14.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.76 and a beta of 1.21. Schroders has a 52-week low of $25.90 and a 52-week high of $50.00.

Schroders Company Profile

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

