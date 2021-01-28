Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) is Bangor Savings Bank’s 3rd Largest Position

Bangor Savings Bank lowered its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 483,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,416 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF makes up 5.8% of Bangor Savings Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Bangor Savings Bank owned 0.17% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF worth $37,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHX. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 912 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHX traded up $1.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $92.45. 5,228 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 936,942. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $52.05 and a 12-month high of $94.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $91.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.43.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

