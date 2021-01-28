Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $93.98

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $93.98 and last traded at $93.98, with a volume of 800 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $93.72.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.43.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 51,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,496,000 after purchasing an additional 5,260 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 27.3% during the third quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 13,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after buying an additional 2,805 shares during the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 9.1% during the third quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 32,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,645,000 after buying an additional 2,730 shares during the last quarter. Investment Security Group Inc. Co. ADV grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Investment Security Group Inc. Co. ADV now owns 983,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,163,000 after buying an additional 157,407 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 58,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943 shares during the last quarter.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Read More: Market Capitalization

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.