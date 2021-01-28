SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) Shares Down 5.6%

Shares of SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL) dropped 5.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $16.02 and last traded at $16.10. Approximately 615,887 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 679,805 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.05.

SCPL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on SciPlay from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. KeyCorp started coverage on SciPlay in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upgraded SciPlay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut SciPlay from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.85.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.46.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $151.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.64 million. SciPlay had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 7.36%. Equities analysts predict that SciPlay Co. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of SciPlay by 2.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 51,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of SciPlay by 11.9% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 13,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SciPlay by 2.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 103,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of SciPlay by 23.9% during the third quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 13,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of SciPlay by 10.6% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 36,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 3,477 shares in the last quarter. 15.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SciPlay Company Profile (NASDAQ:SCPL)

SciPlay Corporation develops and publishes digital games on mobile and Web platforms worldwide. The company offers seven games, which include social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino, and Quick Hit Slots, as well as casual games comprising MONOPOLY Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots.

