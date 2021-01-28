Scotiabank Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) – Research analysts at Scotiabank increased their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of The Mosaic in a report issued on Monday, January 25th. Scotiabank analyst B. Isaacson now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.64 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.54. Scotiabank currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank also issued estimates for The Mosaic’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.35 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Mosaic from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered The Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on The Mosaic from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on The Mosaic from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered The Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $20.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.43.

Shares of NYSE:MOS opened at $26.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a PE ratio of -9.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.81. The Mosaic has a 1 year low of $6.50 and a 1 year high of $29.34.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Mosaic by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,597 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 3,379 shares during the period. Nwam LLC increased its holdings in The Mosaic by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 185,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,266,000 after purchasing an additional 15,020 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in The Mosaic by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 65,383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 23,542 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in The Mosaic by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 79,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 17,383 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in The Mosaic by 215.6% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 6,939 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. The Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.26%.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

