Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Shares Purchased by Exane Derivatives

Exane Derivatives lifted its position in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 17.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,707 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in SEA were worth $1,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SEA by 88.7% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,426,768 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $379,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140,409 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in SEA by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,142,572 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $330,065,000 after buying an additional 756,052 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of SEA by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,131,315 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $174,268,000 after buying an additional 134,583 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SEA by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,029,654 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $158,608,000 after acquiring an additional 211,142 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SEA by 314.5% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,004,874 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $154,791,000 after acquiring an additional 762,438 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.36% of the company’s stock.

SEA stock opened at $205.78 on Thursday. Sea Limited has a one year low of $35.61 and a one year high of $240.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $207.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.30. The company has a market capitalization of $67.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.99 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. SEA had a negative return on equity of 144.79% and a negative net margin of 38.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.41) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sea Limited will post -3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on SEA from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on SEA from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised SEA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of SEA from $168.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of SEA from $166.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.82.

SEA Profile

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features , such as user chat and online forums.

