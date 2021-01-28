SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.11

SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.11 and traded as high as $1.23. SeaChange International shares last traded at $1.19, with a volume of 1,691,532 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $44.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.11.

SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The software maker reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.97 million for the quarter. SeaChange International had a negative return on equity of 25.60% and a negative net margin of 48.18%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SeaChange International, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of SeaChange International by 107.4% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 33,144 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 17,163 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SeaChange International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SeaChange International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in SeaChange International by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 36,087 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 11,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in SeaChange International by 178.6% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 106,194 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 68,074 shares during the last quarter. 25.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SeaChange International Company Profile (NASDAQ:SEAC)

SeaChange International, Inc provides multiscreen, advertising, and premium over the top (OTT) video products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management, and distribution of video and television advertising content worldwide. It offers video products, including SeaChange Adrenalin, a multiscreen video back office platform that enables service providers to manage, monetize, and deliver a seamless viewing experience across televisions, personal computers (PCs), tablets, smartphones, and other IP-enabled devices; and SeaChange AssetFlow, a content management solution, which is used to receive, manage, and publish content for viewing on televisions, tablets, PCs, and other consumer devices.

