SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.25.

SEAS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th.

Shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock opened at $27.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.00, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.42 and a beta of 2.37. SeaWorld Entertainment has a one year low of $6.75 and a one year high of $36.96.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.18). SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative net margin of 50.54% and a negative return on equity of 352.53%. The business had revenue of $106.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.08 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. SeaWorld Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was down 77.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that SeaWorld Entertainment will post -4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SeaWorld Entertainment news, COO Walter Bogumil sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.49, for a total value of $503,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 210,231 shares in the company, valued at $6,620,174.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Marc Swanson sold 7,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $231,165.00. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEAS. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 498.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 3,507 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 687.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 20,880 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 17.3% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 40,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 5,945 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 7.6% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 76,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 5,389 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 5.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 242,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,592,000 after acquiring an additional 13,155 shares during the period. 97.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SeaWorld Entertainment

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

