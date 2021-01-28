SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) Shares Up 7%

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) shares shot up 7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $29.96 and last traded at $29.52. 1,238,938 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 14% from the average session volume of 1,086,391 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.59.

Several research firms recently commented on SEAS. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $28.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. CSFB upgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $28.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.85.

Get SeaWorld Entertainment alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.00, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.02 and a beta of 2.37.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.18). SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 352.53% and a negative net margin of 50.54%. The firm had revenue of $106.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.08 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 77.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post -4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Marc Swanson sold 7,005 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $231,165.00. Also, COO Walter Bogumil sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.49, for a total transaction of $503,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 210,231 shares in the company, valued at $6,620,174.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hall Laurie J Trustee increased its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 65.6% during the fourth quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 842.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 32,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 29,461 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 243.1% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment during the third quarter worth about $59,000. 97.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile (NYSE:SEAS)

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.