Second Sight Medical Products (NASDAQ:EYES) Shares Down 8.4%

Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYES)’s share price traded down 8.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.10 and last traded at $2.18. 1,372,707 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 3,547,984 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.38.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.91 and a 200 day moving average of $1.15. The firm has a market cap of $50.40 million, a PE ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 2.49.

Second Sight Medical Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets implantable visual prosthetics that are intended to deliver artificial vision to blind individuals. It develops technologies to treat the population of sight-impaired individuals. The company offers the Orion Visual Cortical Prosthesis System, an implanted cortical stimulation device, which is intended to provide useful artificial vision to individuals who are blind due to various causes, including glaucoma, diabetic retinopathy, optic nerve injury or disease, and eye injury.

