Sector 5, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SFIV) Short Interest Update

Sector 5, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SFIV) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, an increase of 4,500.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 58,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of SFIV stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $0.07. 3,480 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,422. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.06. Sector 5 has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.20.

Sector 5, Inc focuses on selling branded electronic products for the educational and consumer electronics markets in North America. It focuses on the education market utilizing Chrome and Android operating systems utilizing a Google approval Chromebook. The company intends to offer Chromebooks, charging carts wirelessly, electronic whiteboards, large touch screens, classroom speakers, classroom microphones, and Chromebook HDMI connected monitors.

